Top YouTuber Entering Telugu Bigg Boss House?

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that it's hard to imagine Bigg Boss Telugu without Nagarjuna. He has hosted season 3 and season 4, both the seasons were an instant hit with impressive TRPs ratings. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna might not be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Yes, The handsome hunk Rana Daggubati is likely to a new host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. It's not a new job for Rana, as he is hosting No.1 Yaari show, which is celebrity talks, gathering immense love from fans and the audience. Who's the real host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is yet to be known. We all get enough answers once the promo of the new season comes out.

Over the past few days, we are hearing reports about probable contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Latest we hear is Anchor Siri Hanmanth is likely to get be part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The other rumoured contestants are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sree Vishnu, Deepika Pilla, Hyper Aadi and Anchor Ravi. But, there's no official confirmation or denial from the rumoured contestants so far yet. Probably, their arrival for the show seem to be confirmed. We will soon keep you posted official confirmed contestants list. Watch this space for more updates