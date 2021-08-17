Top Youtube Star Replaces Confirmed Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Just a few days are left for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to go on air. Show lovers have become restless after watching the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Most of the audience have started the countdown for the show. According to our trusted sources, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to launch on September 5, 2021.

The showrunners are said to have sent an official mail to all the confirmed contestants to pack their bags before August 21, 2021. All the confirmed contestants will be moving to a posh hotel in Hyderabad for 15 days quarantine period, as it is mandatory for each and every contestant before entering the show.

Grapevine suggests that Top Youtube star Sarayu Pellamaithe who rose to fame with the popular series 'Seven Arts' is entering in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, she is said to have replaced Singer Mangli, who was also said to be a confirmed contestant before anyone else for the new season.

Singer Mangli is said to have backed out in the last minute because a delegation of BJP leaders is said to have lodged a complaint against Telugu folk singer Mangli alleging that the lyrics in her recently released Bonalu song ‘Chettu Kinda Kusunavamma’ were derogatory.

However, Mangli ditching the show suddenly may not become a problem for the show organizers as they have a bunch of backup contestants to replace them. The latest we hear is that Sarayu was one of them. She is going to be part of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, as per sources.