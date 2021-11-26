Top Two Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is inching towards the finish line. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale is going to be held on December,17. People are desperately waiting to see who would be in top two this season.

Looking at the current scenario in the Bigg Boss house and buzz on social media, Shanmukh and Sunny are likely to be the two finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. we need not tell you that Shanmukh has been consistently garnering highest votes after every Nominations when compared to other contestants. He always leads in voting list whenever he is nominated for eviction.

So going by the popularity and the general consensus among small screen veiwers, VJ Sunny and Shannu are likely to be the top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

However, It is hard to predict who is going to win among the two as the show is unpredictable.

We have no doubts that the final battle will be between these two contestants. Let’s wait and watch who will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.