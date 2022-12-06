Top Two Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows in Telugu states. If you are a huge fan of Bigg Boss Telugu, then, you are going to miss watching the show from December 20, 2022. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be held on December 18, 2022.

The show makers are yet to announce the grand finale date of Bigg Boss Telugu. If you are waiting to know who are the confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, here you go.

Can you take wild guesses? There is no prize money for guessing the right answer, though. We are pretty sure that Singer Revanth and Shrihan are the two confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Their berth is confirmed for the grand finale. It remains to be seen who will clinch the title this season.

