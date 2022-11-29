Top Two Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale is set to be held in the second week of December. The show organizers are yet to announce the finale date of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. There is no clue who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

But, we have two confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. According to our trusted sources, Singer Revanth and Adi Reddy are the confirmed two finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu.

The buzz on social media suggests that the show organizers are planning to make Singer Revanth the winner of the show. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the comments section below.