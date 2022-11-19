Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is inching toward the finish line. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale to be held in the second week of December. The show makers are yet to announce the finale date of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Netizens have started predicting the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. That's not all, the show buffs have confirmed the two finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

If you are wondering who are the top two confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. There are none other than Singer Revanth and Inaya are said to be the confirmed finalists for Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Will Revanth and Inaya surely grab the top two positions in the finale race or not is yet to be seen. Who do you think has a chance to be in two finalists for Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

