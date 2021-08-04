Top Tollywood Singer Rejects Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Finally, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be returning to the small screen with yet another new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The show has been grabbing the headline ever since the makers put out the promo on the internet. Speculations are doing the rounds about the new season contestants list.

In case, you haven't heard, we would like to tell you the probable contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 include Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Anchor Siva, Surekha, Deepika Pilla and a few other, who are set to be part of the show. Earlier, Singer Mangli was also one of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

She seems to have agreed to be part of the show. But the latest we hear is that Mangli is not ready to enter the show. Recently, a delegation of BJP leaders is said to have lodged a complaint against Telugu singer Mangli alleging that the lyrics in her recently released Bonalu song ‘Chettu Kinda Kusunavamma’ were derogatory.

Due to this, Mangli seems to have ditched the show makers in the last minute. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.