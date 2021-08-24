Top Tollywood Choreographer's Bigg Boss Entry Confirmed

Our dearest readers of Sakshi Post and Bigg Boss addicts, we are back with another interesting update on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. We know you are all curious to know about the contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been grabbing the headlines from the day the makers dropped the logo and the promo subsequently.

Bigg Boss Telugu has grabbed the attention of the audience and it has entertained them with high drama and fights in every season. As we all know, the show is set to premiere on September 5. Names of popular TV and social media clebrities who could be probable contestants on the Telugu TV reality show is making the rounds on social media. for those who joined in late, here's some reliable update about one of the contestants.

We hear that a top Tollywood choreographer is all set to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Yes, it's true. Choreographer Anee Master is going to enter the show.

Anne Master is a well-known name in the Southern film industry. She is known for her choreography in the film "Shankardada MBBS" which was released in 2014. Anee Master ha salso performed stage shows and she is also the judge on some dance shows, like Dance Plus. She has so far choreographed 350 films.

Anyway, we have seen Anee Master in Omkar's Dance plus show. Her fights and arguments with other judges have brought good TRP ratings for StarMaa. So, based on that, we can predict that she will have a long journey in the Bigg Boss Telugu glass house.