Top Tollywood Actor To Grace Pushpa Pre Release Event !

Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Just two weeks left for the film to hit the big screens. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are said to planning extensive movie promotions in a grand way.

If reports are to be believed, the makers of Pushpa have invited Rebel star Prabhas to grace Pushpa pre release event. Inside sources suggest that Prabhas is likely to grace Pushpa pre release event.

Prabhas and Bunny fans know that they are buddies in Tollywood since ages. Pushpa pre release event will be held on December 7,2021.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.