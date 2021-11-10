Top Tollywood Actor Extends Support To Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Sreerama Chandra: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Sreerama Chandra is the most popular contestant when compared to other contestants in the house. He was the winner of the music reality show Indian Idol. His fan following doubled after the show not only in Telugu states but across India.

For the past two days, Sreerama Chandra's popularity graph on Bigg Boss Telugu seems to have plunged. If you are trying to guess the reason behind the sudden dip in his popularity, then I am sure you know it was caused by Sri Reddy's chats. For those who joined in late to the story, Sri Reddy and Sreerama Chandra had a private convsersation via whatsapp some years back. The actress leaked the chat conversation which has angered SRC fans while changing public opinion about the Indian Idol singer.

After Srireddy leaked the chats, a section of the audience don't have a good opinion on Sreerama Chandra. If you are waiting to know which Tollywood actor is supporting Sreerama Chandra.

He is none other than Sonu Sood, the messiah of the masses. It is known that the fame Sonu got from movies is not as much as the respected he earned from countless people during the time of lockdown. He has been a hero in real life for several years now. Now, Sonu has extended his support to Sreerama Chandra.

Here's the video for you. Have a look at it: