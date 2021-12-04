Top Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is inching towards finals and, as per reports, the grand finale will be aired on December 19. There is a lot of speculation on social media platforms about the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner and runner-up.

According to reports, VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Sreerama Chandra are in the top three positions. But it seems that Maanas might overtake Sreerama Chandra because Maanas fans are trending him on Twitter and making sure that he remains in the top three list. It is worth mentioning here that if Maanas fans continue to do so, then Maanas will surely beat Sreerama Chandra.

Ok the other hand, the top two positions are locked and confirmed for Sunny and Shanmukh Jaswanth, while the third position could be taken by Sreerama or Maanas. However, it is hard to predict who will be the winner of the show, but we can say that this season too, male contestants will be the winner and runner-up of the show.

The female contestants have tried their best, and Anee Master was touted to be one of the deserving contestantzms to be in the top two positions, but luck did not favour her. Tell us your opinion on it. Comment below.