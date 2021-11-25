Top Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

One cannot deny the fact that we can't imagine Bigg Boss Telugu without Nagarjuna. He has been associated with the show for the past three years. He has been hosting Bigg Boss Telugu since season three, and now it's five.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is currently at its peak.

The show is getting even more interesting than before as each contestant is generating content for the viewers with their fights and friendships in the house.

If you are waiting to know who will make the top three among the eight contestants who are still locked up in the house, then read on to find out.

If reports are to be believed, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, and VJ Sunny are the confirmed top three finalists of this season.

Who is going to win among these three is yet to be seen.

Who do you think will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.