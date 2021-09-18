Top Three Finalists Of Bigg Boss OTT

Bollywood filmmaker and popular chat show host Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT is gearing up for its grand finale. For the first time, the makers have started the OTT version of Bigg Boss. The show also received mixed response from the audience.

There are five contestants left in the house right now who will compete for the winner's prize. The list includes Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal.

Are you wondering, who has managed to be in top of Bigg Boss OTT. Looking at the voting trends as per now, Divya Agarwal, Pratik, and Shamita Shetty are leading in terms of votes, these three contestants are said to be the top three finalists in Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. Who will be the real winner of Bigg Boss OTT is yet to be seen. Meanwhile, take a look at their amazing pictures: