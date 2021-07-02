Top Three Confirmed Finalists Of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss is the most loved and watched show on the small screen. Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is about to complete in a couple of days from now.

Yes, just three weeks left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Bigg Boss viewers have been speculating who may be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Going by the current trend, the final race is likely to be between the finalists Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada, who are the leading and popular contestants in the house.

The buzz on social media is all about the probable contestants who will figure among the finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. If you are curious to know who will make it to the top three, then, here we go.

Aravind KP, Manju Pavgada and Divya Uruduga will be the top three finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings. Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda may have to battle for the second runner-up, but these four contestants will surely be in top three finalists going by the voting trends.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Kannada is likely to have double eviction this week. It is also being speculated that whoever gets eliminated he/ she will be sent to a secret room, as it is double elimination. For now, one contestant will surely bid goodbye to the show. Nidhi and Priyanka Thimmesh are in danger zone at the moment, it is learnt. Who do you think will get evicted this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.