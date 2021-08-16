Top Telugu Singer Rejects Bigg Boss Offer, But Makers Still Trying

Ever since Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty won the UK TV reality show Celebrity Big Brother, people back home have evinced a lot of interest in the show format. No matter which language the show has been replicated, Bigg Boss has been a hit across regions.

Kamal Haasan is hosting the show in Tamil whilw Mohan Lal is the host of Malayalam Bigg Boss. Salman Khan has successfully completed 14 long seasons in Hindi already, while Sudeep just wrapped up Season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss.

Now, coming to Telugu—even though the show begun fairly recently when compared to other languages, the craze for the TV reality show is much higher than in any languages. The makers only released the logo two weeks ago and there are thousands of fan pages already on all the social media platforms. And the TRPs too are always high for the show, which is aired on Telugu entertainment channel Star Maa.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was supposed to begin sometime in June. However, the show runners had to push the dates owing to coronavirus second wave. As per the latest buzz, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will start from September 5. Grapevine has it that the show runners have already finalised the participants, the house sets are ready too, and of course on the eve of Indian Independence Day, Star Maa released the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 which has increased the expectations of small screen viewers.

Like every other season, there is a lot of speculation over who all are entering the Telugu Bigg Boss house. Remember the singer who rendered Saranga Dariya in Shekar Kammula's Love Story starring Nag Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi? Well, her name was making the rounds as one of the probable contestants. However, the latest we hear is that she is no longer part of the show. As per the buzz, Mangli is said to have opted out of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu in the last minute. However, the show makers have not given up yet and still trying to get the singer on board, we hear. Let's see if Mangli will say yes in the last minute.

