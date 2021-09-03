Top Telugu Anchor Confirms Exit From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Only two days are left for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to get started and the preparations for the show are going in full swing. So far, there's no official confirmation who's going to grace the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Reports are doing the rounds Tollywood top actor would come as a guest of honor to the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. For those who tuned late in the story, Anchor Ravi is the first confirmed contestant who is all set to enter in the house.

The show is extremely popular across the nation is due to tasks and contestants' performance in the show. Bigg Boss makers would eliminate whoever they want at any moment. It's hard to decide the fate of the contestants once they get locked in the house.

There's no assurance when they would get eliminated. Looks like our Anchor Ravi seems to have dropped a hint about his exit from the show. Are you wondering, how? He stated to a leading tabloid that " Any Bigg Boss contestant would get enough limelight if they stay in the house for two weeks or whether they wins the title of the show. We have to encash the fame before it goes, I'm planning to release a couple of my films as soon as I stepped out of the house. My family loves me a lot.

They also feel that I would achieve something in my life. I'm seeing the same with the audience, the way they are trusting me. I want to fulfill the audience wishes what they are expecting from me. One thing is confirmed that Anchor Ravi is entering the house. If we go according to Ravi's policy, It's not important how many days you stay in the house. How much you entertained the audience is much important than staying in the house for a long time. Likewise, Ravi could get eliminate at any point of time as he has a couple of shows in his kitty.