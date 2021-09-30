Top Telugu Actor Supports This Weak Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

There’s no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. Bigg Boss is an entertaining show due to the Contestants' unending fights in the house.

Looks like our Telugu actors are also watching the show. One of Telugu actors has extended his support to a contestant in the current edition of the show.

He is none other than Sundeep Kishan. He has extended his support to serial actress Maanas. Sundeep Kishan has urged everyone to vote for him.

Talking about tonight’s episode, there will be captaincy task in the house. Sreeram Chandra of Indian Idol singer is all set to be the new captain of the house.