Top South Indian Movie Jodi Chief Guests for Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is all set to conclude this Sunday at 6 PM. The preparations for Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale are going on in full swing. The show buffs are eagerly waiting to know who is going to grace the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

According to sources, Ramya Krishna and Akkineni Nagarjuna who are basking in the success of their latest Telugu movie release, Bangarraju are likely to be special guests for the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 finale event, if a buzz doing the rounds is any indication.

If you recall, Kamal Haasan was admitted to hospital after he was infected with COVID-19. Ramya Krishna hosted the show in the absence of Kamal Haasan. There's a chance for Ramya Krishnan to appear on the show to promote her latest Bangarraju along with her co-star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

It is known that Ramya Krishnan and Nagarjuna jodi is the hottest pairs in Tollywood.