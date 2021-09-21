Top Singer Entry Confirmed To Bigg Boss 15

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 is trending on all social media platforms. It is trending because the makers are coming up with another new season.

Whenever any new season gets started, the show always manages be in the news over probable contestants who are going to appear on the show.

According to highly trusted sources, a top singer is making her entry into Bigg Boss 15 house.

If you are wondering who that could be, reports suggest that she is top female Punjab singer, Afsana Khan. She is said to be one of the confirmed contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

Before drawing to any conclusion, we shall wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2,2021.