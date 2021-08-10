This Top Serial Actor's Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed?

Bigg Boss Telugu viewer's most favorite reality show Bigg Boss is going to be back with the fifth season this year. The show has been making a lot of noises for many years for its never-ending catfights in the house.

A few days ago, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 promo was released and the makers have promised the viewers that they are coming with a new season.

Then on, Bigg Boss viewers are excited to know who all will be seen as contestants this year. Big names from the television industry like Anchor Ravi, Anchor Shiva, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Surekha Vani, Sekhar Master and others are doing the rounds on the internet as contestants.

The latest news doing the rounds is another top serial actress of Vadinamma is said to have been approached for the show. Hey, peeps, she is none other than Maheshwari of the Vadinamma serial is likely to step into Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The actress high energy and sense of humor can be an asset for the show if she doesn't have any problem putting her current serial (Vadinamma) on a hold for a while to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

We have to wait and watch whether Maheshwari has really been approached by the makers or not. Hence, an official confirmation regarding Maheshwari's entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is awaited.