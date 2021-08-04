This Top Sandalwood Actor to Visit Bigg Boss Kannada Sets To Bless Finale Contestants

Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada Bigg Boss 8 has become the talk of the town. Netizens can't stop discussing on social media over who will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

BBK8 host Sudeep is going to answer all our questions in the grand finale episode, which is slated to be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Have you heard the latest rumors on social media?

The news is that top Sandalwood actor Shiva Rajkumar is likely to grace the controversial reality Bigg Boss Kannada. Yes, what you read is right. Buzz is that Shivanna will be visiting Bigg Boss house to meet and bless Bigg Boss Kannada 8 finale contestants, especially Manju Pavgada.

We don't know how far this news is true, but it has become the hottest topic on social media.

There's a chance for Shiva Rajkumar as his upcoming film is all set launc next week. Also, Manju expressed his desire to get a wish from Shivanna as he's his favourite actor. So we gather that Colirs Kannada may have invited him to grace the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Are you excited about seeing the century star on the small screen? We shall wait for an official confirmation from the maker's end. We ask all our dear readers to come back to Sakshipost for all the Bigg Boss Kannada updates.