We have been telling you time and again that Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are eagerly waiting for a new entrant in the house. Yes, most of the show buffs wish to see some wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Grapevine has it that Jabardasth anchor Sudagali Sudheer is likely to make an entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for one week to create some stir in the house.

It is known that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra are the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 right from the day of the show's launch. The two contestants have been grabing the headlines for one reason or the other.

Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra have been making their presence felt on the show because of their behavior in the house. In yesterday's episode, we saw a fight between Shanmukh and SRC. Shanmukh Jaswanth branded SRC as a fake person in the house.

SRC fans are trolling Shanmukh badly on social media. If Sudagali Sudheer really enters the show, then he is definitely going to dominate Shanmukh and SRC. Let's see if that happens.

Also Read: Top Jabardasth Anchor's Wild Card Entry to Dominate Shanmukh Jaswanth, SRC



Also Read: Don't Miss Sudigali Sudheer, Rashmi Lovely Pictures



Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.