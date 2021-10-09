Top Jabardasth Anchors Wild Card Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is turning out to be a boring show for the viewers. The reality show is expected to be fun with some drama and a lot of emotiona ourbursts. But none of this is being seen in the Telugu Bigg Boss house. Each and every contestant is playing a safe game in the house. There also some groups in the house that are trying hard to not get nominated for elimination.

So BBT viewers lovers have been urging Bigg Boss makers to bring new entrants into the house. Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting for contestants to make wild card entry. If latest reports are to be believed, Anchor Vishnu Priya is expected to make an entry into the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Buzz also suggests that Jabardasth Anchor Varshini along with Vishnu Priya have been confirmed as wild card contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. The duo is all set to make a wild card entry into the BB house in a couple of days from now. Before raising our hopes, let's wait and watch how far this news will come true.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.