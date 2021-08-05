Top Jabardasth Actor Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu lovers, are you waiting for an update on the contestants who will be part of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu? Then you are on the right page. You will get to know all the updates about the upcoming season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu.

There is speculation that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to start airing on September 5 on Star Maa and Disney plus Hotstar. Our most handsome actor and Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to host the show. The buzz suggests that Nagarjuna has finished the promo shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Anyway, as viewers are excited about knowing the contestants of season 5, here are a few names that are going around on social media. Esha Chawala, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Mangli, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and a few others are said to entering the Bigg Boss house.

However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the show runners. Earlier, a few news websites stated that Anchor Ravi and Playback Singer Mangli had rejected Bigg Boss Telugu offers.

Now, there is news that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are contacting top jabardasth actor Sudigali Sudheer with high remuneration.

In season 4, there was a rumour that Sudigali Sudheer would be part of Bigg Boss Telugu, but he was not. Let us wait and watch if Sudheer will enter the Bigg Boss Telugu show this season. What is your opinion on it? Do you want to see Sudigali Sudheer in Season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu? Comment below.