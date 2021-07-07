Bigg Boss Kannada is the most popular reality show in the Karnataka region being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The show is inching towards climax with just three weeks left for the Grand Finale of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

Currently, there are eleven contestants in the house—Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, among others. According to our sources, there would be double elimination in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 which is likely to begin from next week.

There's no denying the fact that, the show is becoming tough for the contestants. Now, we hear that they are likely to be assigned some more challenging tasks in the coming days as the show is inching closer to the finish line.

By now, it is not so difficult to predict the top four finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, and Vaishnavi are our picks for the top four finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 because all of them are entertaining the audience with their performance in the house. Who according to you will make it to the top four finalists? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.