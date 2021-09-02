Top Five Highest Paid Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

There’s no denying the fact that the most popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu always manages to be in the news. The show became extremely popular across the Telugu states for its unique format not to mention the controversies, fights and sensational statements made by the contestants in the glass house.

The craze for Bigg Boss show is the same everywhere across the nation. Bigg Boss Telugu has its own fan following. The show makers are gearing up to make a comeback yet again with the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The show is all set to get launched on Sunday at 6 PM. Don’t miss it as the makers have lined up some interesting surprises for the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu organizers have finalized 16 contestants and the names of celebrities include Priya, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Swetha Varma, Umadevi, Maanas, Shannu, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Sreeram, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth, Lahari, Siri Hanumanth, Sarayu and Vishnu. These celebrities are said to be entering the house in the next two days. Currently, they are under quarantine, prepping for the pilot episode.

Talking about the highest paid contestants, Uma Devi of Karthik Deepam, Anee Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi and Senior Artist Priya are reportedly the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is being said that the above-mentioned contestants' pay would be more than 40k per week. However, an official confirmation about their weekly earnings is awaited.

We shall keep you posted on the official earnings of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants.