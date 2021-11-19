Top Five Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Looks like the countdown has started for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale. There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are witnessing some great drama and fights in the house between the contestants. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is all set to take place by mid- December.

Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to know which contestant will lift the winner's trophy. Talking about the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the top contenders to clinch the title this season are VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh, and Anchor Ravi. No doubt, one among the four will walk out of the house with the trophy.

Talking about the top five finalists in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Shanmukh, Anchor Ravi, Siri Hanmanth and Maanas are likely to make it to the top five. There's no guarantee whether Siri or Maanas will be in it, one among these two is likely to get evicted in a couple of days from now. Check out Bigg Boss Telugu 5 top five finalists and their profiles: