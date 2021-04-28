Top Five Contestants Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Actor Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is considered as the biggest reality shows on Indian television. The show has a massive fan following and always manages to create buzz on social media. The show contestants are making every effort to impress the viewers as well as to win this season's title.

This week Bigg Boss entrusted contestants with the task to choose their position from 1 to 8 (basically to know where they stand among the contestants). They were also asked to give valid reasons as to why they deserved to be in the place. .

Netizens, meanwhile, are predicting the top five contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada based on their performance and behavior in the house. Here we go with the list of top contestants-- Aravind KP, Shamanth, Divya U, Vaishanvi and Prashanth Sambargi.

Now, the big question is will these people make it to the top five or not.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Sudeep might skip Bigg Boss weekend episodes for another two weeks as Karnataka state is under lockdown for 15 days. The makers may not shoot the episodes. In this context, Sudeep could give the Bigg Boss Kannada a miss again, much to the disappointment of viewers.

By the way, dear readers, who do you think should be among top 5 Contestants inside Kannada Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments.