Top Five Confirmed Finalists Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is being hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep. If we go by the words of Sudeep, the show might get wrapped up by the end of July. So far, the makers haven’t announced the date of grand finale The buzz on social media suggest that Show makers might extend the show, as Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings is receiving good response from the viewers and fans alike.

As the show is inching closer to the finale, Netizens are predicting the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Bigg Boss viewers have predicted names of a few contestants who could make it to the top five finalists based on their performance and behavior in the house.

According to the latest buzz, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Divya Suresh and Vaishnavi will be among the finalists. Since the beginning of the show, it is quite obvious that Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Who do you think will end up as a runner-up? Please let us know your views in the comments section below.