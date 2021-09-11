Top Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu Regret Entering House?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Why not, because the weekend is here and every BB viewer is eagerly waiting to know who will be getting eliminated from the house in tomorrow's episode. The show runners might have an idea as to who do they want to eliminate, as they would have checked the voting percentage of each contestant in the house by now.

The current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 include names like Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jessie, Hamida, Sarayu, Kajal, Vishwa who entered the house last week as contestants of the season. Most of the viewers feel that Bigg Boss is a cake walk as contestants get a lot of money to stay locked up in the house and put on a show. However, what one doesn't know is that the contestants have to act according to the diktats of the Bigg Boss. They can't just live the way they want in the Bigg Boss house. All the contestants are hand picked by the show makers and the contestants, on their part, have an obligation to perform and provide entertainment to the viewers.

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants like Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jessie, Uma Devi and Lobo are regreeting their decision to enter the Bigg Boss house. Lobo was seen saying in the smoking area to other contestants that he really doesn't like to be in the house. Shanmukh too seems very upset in the house. Shanmukh Jaswanth's expression in the house perhaps translates to something like, "I used to enjoy making reels happily and be happy about the responses to my videos. But, look where I have handed and what am I doing here."

Jessie also seems to be regretting as all the contestants are cornering him in the house. Each contestant seems to have his own set of problems getting adjusted to the house. The facial expressions of some of the contestants clearly indicate that they are not happy to stay in the house.

Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jessie, Uma Devi and Lobo appear to be having second thought about being part of the show, although they got in at her own will. It may take some time for the contestants to get used to the new environment.

Let's wait and watch if Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jessie, Uma Devi, and Lobo will change their game strategy to survive in the Bigg Boss Telugu house.