Top Contenders To Win Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Title, BBK8 Viewers' Poll Results

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is currently at its peak and the show has become more interesting than before. The ninth week of elimination is all set to take place in Sunday's episode. Raghu, Rajeev, Vaishnavi, Prashanth S, Nidhi, and Manju have been nominated for this week's elimination. Netizens are expecting that Raghu will get evicted this weekend.

Biker Aravind KP and Divya U are the cutest couple in this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Aravind and Divya fans, who are mighty impressed with the happenings inside the house have fallen in love with the couple's chemistry.

Vaishnavi is not new to the Kannada audience. She is well known for her on-screen character 'Sannidhi' in the popular daily soap Agnisakshi. Vaishnavi is winning the hearts of BBK viewers from day one with her straightforwardness. BBK viewers love Manju Pavagada for his entertainment in the house. Netizens say that without Manju the season would be boring.