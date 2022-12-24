Top Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is heading toward its finale. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is going to be held on December 31, 2022.

If you are waiting to know who would make it to the top five finalists, here we go, Rakesh Adiga, Rupesh Rajanna, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga and Arun Sagar are the top five confirmed finalists in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Let's wait and watch whether these listed contestants would make the top five or not.

Talking about the show, the makers are gearing up for the 13th-week eviction in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Arun Sagar and Arya Vardhan are at the bottom list with the least votes.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the show makers are planning for double eviction in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this week. It remains to be seen to whom Sudeep would tell to leave the house. Keep following Sakshi Post for more updates.