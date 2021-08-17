Top Comedian Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most controversial and popular reality shows in the Telugu states. It's been months that Bigg Boss Telugu house has remained empty. Finally, the time has come for the curtains to go up for yet another new season.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to get launched on September 5, 2021, at 6PM. Some of the pictures from the sets are doing the rounds on social media.

In a matter of two to three days, confirmed contestants including Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, and a few others are likely to be quarantined before moving into the house.

Now, If you are eagerly waiting to know which top Telugu comedian is entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. As per latest reports, veteran Telugu actor Ali is likely to be a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

Sources also say that Ali might not enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, as he is busy hosting his own popular talk show 'Ali Tho Saradaga' which is a hit among the Telugu audience. It may not be easy for Ali to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5. However, with Bigg Boss you never know. The new season is starting after a long break so makers want to bring in the best contestants so as to lure the small screen viewers.

We have to wait and see whether Ali will enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5.