Top Bollywood Actors To Grace Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the hottest topic on social media. Yes, Just one day left for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale.

This morning, Akkineni Nagarjuna rushed from Brahmastra press meet to shoot for the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. If you are waiting to know who the chief guest would be for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale, then we have interesting news for store.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale episode.

The cute couple are in Hyderabad at Park Hyatt as part of Brahmastra shoot, they are going to appear in finale episode along with Nagarjuna as the latter will also be seen in a key role in Brahmastra.