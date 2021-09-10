Top Anchor's Wild Card Entry Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most talked about shows on social media. Yet, the show has received lukewarm response from all quarters.

The main reason for the show not getting good viewership is said to be the choice of contestants in the house. They don't seem to be familiar to the TV viewers. Many of them are new to the audience and why the audience may have wanted to skip watching the show.

Now, we hear from our sources that Jabadrasth Anchor Varsha or Varshini is likely to soon enter the house of l Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 as a wild card entry. This is likely to be Star Maa's strategy to woo viewers back to the show.

The makers are planning to rope in a reputed and familiar star as a wild card entry for Bigg Boss Telugu 5. However, there's no official confirmation about this.

