Top Anchor Wants To Go On Date With Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Shanmukh Jaswanth

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the well known names in the house. Shanmukh fans are ensuring that he is on top of social media trends all the time ever since he entered the BB house.

Today being his birthday , Shanmukh fans are sending thoughtful birthday wishes to him via social media.

However, he can’t get to see them now or respond as he is in the house without any gadget or contact with the outside world. Now, the latest we hear is that Popular TV anchor Vishnu Priya reportedly stated to a leading portal saying, "I like Shanmukh Jaswanth a lot . I would love to go on a date with him one day after he wins the show."

Earlier in the BB promo, Hamida and Anchor Ravi were seen teasing Shannu for calling Hamida hot. Now another woman seems to have her eyes set on him. But we all know that Shanmukh is going steady with Former contestant Deepthi Sunaina. It would be interesting to see what he has to say to this date proposal after getting out of the house.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.