Top Anchor Guest Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been getting a lot of love from viewers. The popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 like Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, SRC and a few others are giving stiff competition to each other to clinch the title of the show. Yet, the show's TRPs seem to be low.

With Bigg Boss Telugu 5 closer to finishing two months of the show's run on TV, the makers is not likely to bring in any wild card entrant to the house as the show is racing towards the finale.

However, we have learnt from our sources that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to bring in a top anchor via guest entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5. For all those guessing who is it we are talking about, she is none other than Anchor Suma. Sudigali Sudheer's name is too is being heard. One among the two is likely to grace the weekend episode.

It remains to be seen which anchor would make a guest entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We will surely keep you posted about all the latest updates from Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.