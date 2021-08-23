This Top Anchor To Enter Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be soon hosting Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. The official list of confirmed celebrities for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is yet to be out. However, names of probable contestants have been making the rounds for the past three weeks. Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Lobo, Surekha Vani, and few others are set to be part of this year's reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will go on air from September 5, 2021. The makers are planning to unleash the second promo of Bigg Boss Telugu on September 28, 2021. The makers were supposed to release the promo last week, but they couldn't shoot as Nagarjuna appears have been busy with the production of his upcoming sequel Bangarraju.

Now, we have been hearing that top Anchor Shashi who used to host 'Hyderabad Express' on Star Music is all set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It's been a long time, Shashi has been missing from the limelight. If everything goes well, Shashi is likely to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. So far, there's no official confirmation either from the show organizers or the TV presenter. But a source in the knows tells us that he is definitely a confirmed contestant on the show.

