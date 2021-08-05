This Top Anchor Confirms His Entry Into Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss is the most-watched show on Indian television. The show has a lion's share in terms of fan following and TRPs. Bigg Boss is loved by the small screen audience. Show addicts have been eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Have you managed to hear the names of the contestants who would be taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Well, by now, most of you would have heard or read about it because the probable contestants' list is doing the rounds ever since the makers released the logo of the new season on their official page. Anchor Ravi's name is also doing the rounds for quite some time now. Anchor Ravi shot to fame with the show 'Something Something', which used to be aired on Star Music.

Anchor Ravi has shared a new picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram, with his fans and followers. He is seen sitting in a boat staring at his wife. The comments section is filled with lots of emojis. Ravi fans also commented that he is doing it for Bigg Boss Telugu. Recently, Ravi also went for a complete body check up, when his fans gathered that he was probably one of the chosen contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

However, he slammed the rumors by saying that every six months, he goes for a complete body check-up. Only Ravi must know whether he is really part of the show or not. Ravi's latest picture on Instagram has set tongues wagging on social media. Here's the post for you: