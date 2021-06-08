Top Actress In Talks For Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to launch in July. Currently, the show makers are selecting contestants via virtual call. Rumors are doing the rounds that Payal Rajput has got a call from show organizers to be part of the show. The show organizers want to bring her on board as a contestant for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu, we hear.

Payal Rajput is yet to take a call on that and she seems to have sought some time from the show organizers to think about the offer.

If Payal agrees to participate in the show, then definitely, she will be one hot contestant in the house considering her popularity. On the other hand, the probable contestants who will take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are said to be Hyper Aadi, Shekhar Master, Anchor Varshini, Navya Swamy. But, Star Maa is yet to reveal the official confirmed list.

According to our trusted sources, Nagarjuna will be continuing as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu season-