Top 5 Five Confirmed Finalists Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 has reached the final stage. The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be held on 25, 26 of this month (September 2021).

Yes, the show is heading for a wrap. Reports are doing the rounds that top Bollywood actor would grace Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale episode. However, there's no official confirmation who's going to grace the show.

Now, If you are waiting to know who all have made it to the top five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. We don't want to tease our readers anymore. Here's the news for you.

According to highly trusted sources, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari are the top five confirmed finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

It remains to be seen who's going to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Who do you think will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Let us know in the comments section below.