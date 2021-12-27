Top 5 Contestants To Enter Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is inching towards its grand finale. The Bigg Boss Tamil makers gave a big twist to the audience by yesterday's double evictions. Varun and Akshitha got the red card from the house in last week's elimination. There are eight more contestants left: Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Amir, Sanjeev Venkat, Thamarai Selvi, Pavani Reddy, Niroop Nandakumar, and Ciby Chandran. The ticket to finale task will begin this week as there are three more weeks left.

According to the latest promo, the ticket to finale task will take place in tonight's episode. Bigg Boss asks contestants to decide the first finalist of the season. The contestants get into a debate over it and viewers are having a debate on social media platforms. Priyanka and Niroop get into a heated argument after Priyanka tells her she can't give the ticket to Niroop because she can compete with him in the upcoming task as he is physically strong. Taking Priyanka's statement, Niroop asks Bigg Boss to open the gates for Priyanka because she herself declared that she can't compete in the finale ticket.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 viewers predict that Niroop, Raju, Priyanka, Ciby Chandran, and Priyanka might enter the finale task. But a section of the audience asking Priyanka to be replaced with Pavani Reddy. Let's wait and watch which contestant will be the first to win the finale ticket.