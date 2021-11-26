Top 5 Contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and Their Rankings

The Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house is a controversial TV reality show where contestants are always in the mood to resort to dramas. Presently, the house is divided into two-zones that is VIP and non VIP. Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, and Vishal Kotian are in the VIP club and Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali are part of the non VIP club.

The wild card entries include Devoleena, Rakhi, Rashami, and Ritesh, are all set to start playing the game today. Anyway, the news of Rakhi entering the house with her husband Ritesh has grabbed the attention of the viewers and we can say that Bigg Boss Hindi makers have made a clever move to pull back their TRP ratings. Keeping these wild card entry positions in the house aside, let us give you the updated list of the top 5 in the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. According to the social media polls, the top 5 contestants are Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

Wild card entry contestants are the those who already have experience in the house. And, as we all know, Rakhi grabbed the audience attention in Season 14, and now, without a doubt, we can say that she will provide double entertainment in season 15 also.