Top 5 Confirmed Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is inching closer to the grand finale. The show organizers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the show interesting for the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Inaya and Rohit are the confirmed finalists of the reality show.

The weakest contestants from the top five are Inaya and Rohit, and they both could be eliminated in the final race. We have to wait and see whether these five contestants will really make it to the top five or not.

