We all know that Forbes India has conducted a survey recently on the most influential social media stars of South India. Forbes has calculated the celebrities' Instagram influence using various metrics and released the results of the survey.

Forbes India considered the Instagram activity of celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries and has given a Qoruz Score of 10 points. Here is the list of Top 30 Most Influential South Actors on Social Media.

S.No Celebrity Qoruz Score 1 Rashmika Mandanna 9.88 2 Vijay Deverakonda 9.67 3 Yash 9.54 4 Samantha Ruth Prabhu 9.49 5 Allu Arjun 9.46 6 Dulquer Salmaan 9.42 7 Pooja Hegde 9.41 8 Prabhas 9.40 9 Suriya Sivakumar 9.37 10 Tamannaah Bhatia 9.36 11 Mahesh Babu 9.34 12 Ram Charan 9.33 13 Dhanush 9.33 14 Jr NTR 9.31 15 Kajal Aggarwal 9.31 16 Raashi Khanna 9.31 17 Rakul Preet 9.30 18 Ileana D'Cruz 9.30 19 Nani 9.29 20 Sai Pallavi 9.27 21 Tovino Thomas 9.25 22 Akhil Akkineni 9.25 23 Anushka Shetty 9.24 24 Shruti Haasan 9.24 25 Sai Dharam Tej 9.23 26 R Madhavan 9.23 27 Varun Tej 9.23 28 Shriya Saran 9.23 29 Vijay Sethupathi 9.22 30 Nithya Menen 9.23

