Tollywood Top Jodi Set To Appear In Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Star Maa's popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become talk of the town ever since the show runners unveiled the new logo of the upcoming season. Thereon, speculations are doing the rounds about the probable contestants who would be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Talking about the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Lobo, Anee Master, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Swetha Varma, Actress Lahari among others are likely to be part of the show.

We really don't know for sure whether the above-mentioned contestants will really participate in the show. But, the names of these celebrities have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Are you wondering, who's the top Tollywood Jodi that will be making their entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Then, this article for you.

The contestants we are talking about are none other than Aata Sandeep and his wife Jyothi. Grapevine has it that this jodi is going to appear as contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The names of the duo weren't in the news until recently. A poll conducted on Facebook on "How many guys want to see this jodi on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5" evoked an overwhelming response. It is being said that 80 percent of their fans and followers voted for them.

It appears the duo has likely started their own promotions before entering the show. Now, the question is If they haven't been approached by the show makers yet, why did they conduct a poll on social media? Let's wait and watch to know whether Sandeep Aata and Jyothi will enter the show or not. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu updates.