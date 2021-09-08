Today's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Trends September 9, 2021

It has been two days since Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 started and the show is getting good response from the audience. The BB viewers seem to be glued to their TV sets and watching every episode despite the late night timings. The TRP rating is also rising by the day, we hear. Anyway, contestants in the house are entertaining the viewers and managed to grab their attention in the first few days itself. Even the most awaited fights have started, so the masala of the show will definitely be five times more as promised by host Akkineni Nagarjuna. As we said earlier, there will be a clash between Jaswanth and Anee Master. If you want to know why then check this out: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anee Master On Fire

The nominations for the first week took place on Monday. The nominated contestants include names like Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Maanas, and Jaswanth. As per reports, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Maanas, Sarayu are lead with a good number of votes and seem to be safe this week while Hamida and Jaswanth are in the danger zone.

Anyway, netizens are predicting that Jaswanth could be the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Jaswanth's unnecessary aggression is getting him into the danger zone. The fight with Anee Master is likely to affect his vote bank. But we know that in Bigg Boss house, we can't predict how things will change.

Don't forget to subscribe to Sakhi Post to get quick updates and inside information about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.