Tina Datta Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is hitting the headlines since the show went on air. According to reports, the show organizers are said to have extended Bigg Boss 16 for one more month. Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is likely to be held on February 18, 2022.

If the buzz is to be believed on social media, Tina Datta is said to have been eliminated from the show. Tina Datta's elimination is expected to take place in Sunday's episode.

Tina Datta's elimination has been confirmed by Khabri via Instagram. Here's the post for you. Take a look at it:

