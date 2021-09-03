This Time Secret Room Pattern Will Be Different: Deets Inside

Only two days are left for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to go on air. The confirmed contestants are said to have moved into the Bigg Boss Telugu house sets.

A picture from the sets was leaked on social media. The picture showed how the secret room set looked like and BBT fans went into a frenzy. Check Out the picture here:

There’s a chance for Bigg Boss makers to send a couple or two contestants in the secret room as part of fake elimination as well as to create some rife in the house. It remains to be seen to which contestant will go to the secret room after the show gets started. You know peeps it’s too early to talk about the secret room as the new season is yet to begin.

In case you missed it, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 confirmed contestants are Anee Master, Natraj Master, Anchor Lobo, Anchor Ravi, Senior Artist Priya, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, and a few others are going to participate in the show. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to get launched on September 5, 2021.

