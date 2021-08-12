Tik Tok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 As Contestant?

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to entertain the audience from September. According to the sources, the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. He recently completes the promo for the show and it is likely to be aired on Star Maa from August 15.

Against this backdrop, the contestants’ names participating in the show are doing rounds all over the internet. The latest buzz is that Fun Bucket Bhargav, who was once the confirmed contestant to enter the Bigg Boss House, is now rejected by the show makers.

The makers of the Bigg Boss show are not interested to make Bhargav the participant because he was arrested in a case involving a minor girl rape. After this, the matter became a sensation in two Telugu states. It is expected that the show makers did not want to damage the reputation of the show which is why they rejected him.

Besides him, the probable contestants to enter the house are Kaasko Nikhil, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Siri Hanumanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, and Navya Swamy.

Keep an eye on this space for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 5.